China: US ‘oppressing Chinese companies’ in new Huawei move

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded Washington stop “oppressing Chinese companies” after U.S. regulators declared telecom equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE to be national security threats. The Federal Communications Commission blocked the Chinese vendors from receiving subsidies from a government fund, stepping up efforts to limit their access to the U.S. market. The foreign ministry accused Washington of “abusing state power” to hurt Chinese companies “without any evidence.” U.S. regulators say Huawei Technologies Ltd., the biggest global maker of telecom switching equipment, and its smaller rival ZTE Corp. may facilitate Chinese spying. The companies deny the accusation.