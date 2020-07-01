Congress extends relief program for COVID-slammed businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has easily passed a temporary extension of a subsidy program for small businesses slammed by the coronavirus, speeding the measure to President Donald Trump. Approval by voice vote without debate came Wednesday after Democrats pushed the legislation through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday. Spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses. The legislation extends a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and modified twice since. About $130 billion remains eligible for businesses to seek direct federal subsidies for payroll and other costs.