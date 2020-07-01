Egypt high court upholds death sentence for former monk

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s highest court has upheld a death sentence for a former monk convicted of killing an abbot in a desert monastery north of Cairo in 2018. The Court of Cassation also reduced a death sentence against another former monk to life in prison. Both monks were defrocked by Pope Tawadros after the killing. The two were convicted of killing Bishop Anbar Epiphanius, an abbot at St. Macarius Monastery during the night of July 29, 2018. The abbot’s shocking death shook Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest in the world and the one that gave monasticism to the faith.