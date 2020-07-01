France freezes role in NATO naval force amid Turkey tensions

PARIS (AP) — France is suspending its involvement in a NATO naval operation in the Mediterranean after a standoff with a Turkish ship and amid growing tensions within the military alliance over Libya. France’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that France sent a letter Tuesday to NATO saying it is suspending its participation in Sea Guardian “temporarily.” France is also calling for crisis mechanism to prevent a repeat of an incident earlier this month between Turkish warships and a French naval vessel in the Mediterranean. NATO has investigated what happened but says the incident report is classified and won’t comment. France has accused Turkey of repeated violations of the U.N. arms embargo on conflict-torn Libya.