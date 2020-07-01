Hot news cycle leads CNN to best ratings in 40 years

NEW YORK (AP) — A busy stretch of news with the coronavirus pandemic and racial demonstrations in the United States has led CNN to its best ratings in the network’s 40-year history. Fox News Channel and MSNBC have also had record-setting quarters, although its audience size did not jump as dramatically as CNN’s. That’s satisfying news to CNN’s leadership, which has been under attack by President Donald Trump and his allies for four years. CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker says viewers have come to CNN for the news coverage, while the network’s rivals are more about ‘political talk.’ That characterization rankled the president of MSNBC.