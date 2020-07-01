Iowa reports 349 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths and 412 more recoveries

(KTIV) -- There were 349 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 29,290.

Five additional deaths were reported within this time frame as well, bringing the state's death toll to 717.

There were also 412 more recoveries reported for a total of 23,447.

Governor Reynolds said yesterday that the state will deem all positive cases recovered after 28 days unless they have received information about hospitalization or that they have not recovered.

As of Tuesday, the total number of hospitalizations is 149, which is 17 more than Monday. Of those hospitalizations, 37 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,886 new tests were given for a total of more than 308,658 people that have been tested for COVID-19.