Israeli FM casts doubt on annexation as target start passes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says he doubts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank will start on its target date, July 1. The comments cast further uncertainty over whether Israel will ultimately follow through on the explosive initiative that has sparked extensive international condemnation. Netanyahu has been eager to begin annexing West Bank territory in line with President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan. The plan, unveiled in January, envisions maintaining some 30% of the territory under permanent Israeli control, while giving the Palestinians limited autonomy in the remaining land. The plan, which hugely favors Israel, has faced fierce criticism.