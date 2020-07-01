Italy seizes 14 tons of amphetamines, said to be IS-made

ROME (AP) — Italian police have seized 14 tons of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by Islamic State group. Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide. Napolitano said Wednesday on Italian state radio that investigators believe the drug’s sale provides IS with vital revenue. Investigators say it’s possible amphetamine production in Europe was hampered by the pandemic lockdown, and so drug traffickers might have turned to Syria-based producers. Police say they’re investigating if Naples-based Camorra organized crime clans might have ordered the huge shipment for international sale.