Jay-Z’s Made in America festival canceled due to pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021. This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Roc Nation says tickets for the 2020 event will be valid for the 2021 dates. Ticketholders seeking refunds should look out for an email from Live Nation explaining how to get their money back.