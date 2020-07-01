Myanmar’s election commission sets Nov. 8 date for polls

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s election commission says it will hold elections on November 8 for the national, regional and state parliaments. The last general election in 2015 brought to power the National League for Democracy party of Aung San Suu Kyi after more than five decades of military rule. Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory, partly through tactical alliances with ethnic minority parties that were also eager to get rid of military rule. Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for leading a nonviolent pro-democracy movement, remains by far the country’s most popular politician.