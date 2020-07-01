Nebraska sheriff’s deputy accused of domestic disputes

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State police have arrested a southwestern Nebraska sheriff’s deputy accused of using his patrol car to chase down his wife and of threatening her with his service weapon. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that troopers had arrested Red Willow County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Dice on suspicion of making terrorist threats, domestic violence, official misconduct and willful reckless driving. Investigators say that on May 31, the 28-year-old Dice used his patrol vehicle to chase a vehicle driven by his wife, nearly running her off the road. The patrol says the couple’s two young children were in the wife’s car at the time. The patrol accused Dice of pointing his gun at his wife on May 13.