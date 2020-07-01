Pakistan: Exchange of fire with India kills boy in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani and Indian officials say their troops have traded fire in Kashmir in an exchange that killed a boy in the Pakistan-controlled section of the disputed Himalayan region. A statement on Wednesday from Pakistan’s military said India targeted civilian residents with artillery, mortars and other weapons the previous night. India, however, blamed Pakistani troops for initiating the fire. The two nuclear-armed countries often trade firings in Kashmir, which is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety. Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, the the two sides have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.