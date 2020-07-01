Pence to stop in Arizona as state hits new virus records

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Arizona as the state sees skyrocketing coronavirus infections and hospitals prepare for a surge in patients. Pence is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey after landing in the late morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Pence and Ducey will then answer questions from reporters. Pence has no public events on his schedule, which has him in Phoenix for only about 2 1/2 hours before he returns to Washington. The hastily arranged trip is a replacement for canceled events that were supposed to happen on Tuesday.