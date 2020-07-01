Report: Tourism to Latin America hammered by COVID

MIAMI (AP) — Countries south of the U.S. border are bracing for unprecedented declines in tourism as the coronavirus keeps Americans at home this summer. A new report Wednesday by the Inter-American Development Bank estimates that some of the most tourism-dependent economies in Latin America and the Caribbean could shrink by as much as 19% as a result of fewer travelers to the region. Overall tourism arrivals are expected to fall by between 40% and 70%. The report says Caribbean destinations like Aruba and the Bahamas will be the most affected. But even larger and more diversified economies like Mexico and Brazil are expected to suffer.