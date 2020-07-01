Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A massive statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson has been removed from Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue. The removal Wednesday afternoon came just hours after the city’s mayor gave the order to take down Confederate monuments on municipal land. Work crews spent several hours carefully attaching a harness around the statue and using power tools to detach it from its base. Weeks ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the avenue’s most prominent and imposing statue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue sits on state land. Its removal has been stalled pending the resolution of several lawsuits.