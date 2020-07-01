Russian reporter accuses police of breaking his arm at poll

MOSCOW (AP) — A journalist in St. Petersburg was hospitalized with a broken arm on Tuesday after a confrontation with police at a polling station where he arrived to investigate reports of voter fraud. The incident made national headlines on Wednesday, the final day of voting on the constitutional reform that could pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. State officials blamed the incident on the reporter. David Frenkel, a reporter with the Mediazona online outlet, said he came to a St. Petersburg polling station following reports of voting violations, and a police officer broke his arm while trying to remove him from the poll.