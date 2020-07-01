Seattle clearing ‘occupied’ area amid protester resistance

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Seattle are tearing down demonstrators’ tents in the city’s so-called occupied protest zone. Officers are using their bicycles to herd the protesters so the officers could carry out an executive order from the mayor for the area to be vacated. Television images have shown no immediate signs of clashes between the police and dozens of protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Police moved in to the zone known at about 5 a.m. KUOW radio reported police had made at least 10 arrests by 5:30 a.m.