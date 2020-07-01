Sioux City schools approve purchase of 1,500 new laptops

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday, the Sioux City Community School District approved a big tech purchase.

At a special meeting over Zoom, the group unanimously voted to buy 1,500 new laptops. It'll cost the district a little more than $346,000.

According to the district's press release, the purchase is to help students with remote learning in the future. It was determined that the elementary school systems were in the most need for the devices.

The school district says that the purchase of these new devices will help enhance the quality of curriculum and give the tools for students to be ready for remote learning.