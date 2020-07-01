Sioux Falls group calling for more police accountability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Advocates for police reform have announced they have created a new coalition to advocate for changes to the Sioux Falls Police Department. The group, called the South Dakota Coalition for Justice and Equity, says it will be advocating for greater transparency around incidents of police force, including an independent, community-led process for reviewing complaints against the police. Mayor Paul TenHaken has largely defended the police department’s record, calling it one of the best in the country. But the group argues that several incidents in the last few weeks show the need for changes at the police department.