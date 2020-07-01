Skies gradually clear Wednesday with warm temperatures

Thunderstorms rolled through the area overnight, bringing gusty winds to southern Siouxland and nickel-sized hail near Atkinson.



Most of the rain also fell in southern Siouxland, the area where the strongest storms went through.



Some showers are lingering in the area this morning but they will be ending early.



Clearing will gradually set in through the rest of the day.



That will allow temperatures to return to the upper 80s by the afternoon with some mugginess remaining in place.



The night will be quiet and clear with lows in the upper 60s.



We may develop some patchy fog as we move toward the morning hours.



Thursday looks mostly sunny and hot with a high near 90 and humidity helping to push the heat index into the upper 90s at times.



The temperatures and humidity will be very consistent through the next week with highs in the low 90s and muggy air remaining in place.



There will also be frequent small chances for some isolated storms nearly every day.



At this point the lowest chance looks to be on Fourth of July though a storm can not be completely ruled out.



Highs for the holiday will also be near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s.