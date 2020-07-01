South Dakota reports 2 more deaths, 62 positive COVID cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials report two more deaths and 62 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of the two new deaths, one was a person between the ages of 40-49 and the other was a person between the ages of 70-79. One was in Buffalo County and one in Minnehaha County, the Argus Leader reported. The newly confirmed cases push the total number of positive cases in South Dakota to 6,826. Officials say 5,933 patients have recovered, leaving 800 active cases in the state. Currently 65 patients are hospitalized for the disease in South Dakota, occupying 3% of the state’s hospital bed capacity.