Spain, Portugal leaders mark border reopening with pomp

BADAJOZ, Spain (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Portugal are marking the reopening of their land border, more than three months after shutting it because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister António Costa for ceremonies in Badajoz on the Spanish side and later in Elvas, Portugal. Wearing masks, which they removed to hear their national anthems played, the Iberian leaders toured a Moorish fortress and museum in Badajoz before visiting a 14th-century castle in Elvas, 20 kilometers (12 miles) away. Their land border is more than 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) long.