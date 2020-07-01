Taiwan opens Hong Kong migration office in rebuke to Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has opened an office to facilitate migration from Hong Kong following China’s passage of a national security law for the former British colony seen as sharply restricting political opposition and freedom of speech. Taiwan is a self-governing democracy claimed by China as its own territory and has firmly rejected Beijing’s demand that it unify with the mainland under the “one country, two systems” framework in place in Hong Kong. At the office’s opening on Wednesday, Mainland Affairs Council minister Chen Ming-tong said it would assist Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan for purposes including education and business.