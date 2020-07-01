The Netherlands marks anniversary of abolition of slavery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands has marked the country’s 1863 abolition of slavery with a solemn event in Amsterdam that also reflected on how the Black Lives Matter movement is sweeping the globe in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in the United States. A commemoration ceremony in Amsterdam on Wednesday came amid intense scrutiny of Dutch involvement in the international slave trade that has gained a new urgency since Floyd’s death. The national slavery monument in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark was decorated for Wednesday’s observance with black and red cloths, colors of mourning in West Africa. The government used the day to announce plans for a nationwide dialogue to confront the country’s historic links to slavery.