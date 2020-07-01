Toddler wounded in latest child shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Chicago girl was shot and wounded while playing with friends in a front yard on the city’s South Side. The Chicago Tribune reports that police say the shooting Tuesday night came minutes after a 15-year-old boy was wounded a few blocks away. The girl’s mother ran outside and found her daughter on the ground after a relative heard what was believed to be fireworks. The girl was listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital. They are the latest in a recent string of shootings of children in the city.