Urban-rural divide on display in Oklahoma’s primary election

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Mauree Turner is a living example of the growing diversity of big cities. The 27-year-old gay, Black, Muslim woman knocked off a three-term, white male incumbent to win the Democratic nomination for a state legislative seat. People like her have won elections in recent years in liberal states on the east and west coasts, but until Tuesday, it had never happened in conservative Oklahoma. Turner’s successful bid in the state’s primary election illustrates a growing political split that now rivals in importance the well known divide between red states and blue states. That’s the gap between urban and rural areas.