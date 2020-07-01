US transfers care for towns polluted with asbestos to state

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana regulators are taking over maintenance of an environmental cleanup in two northwestern Montana towns where lung-damaging asbestos contamination has been blamed in hundreds of deaths. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday transferred responsibility for protecting the towns of Libby and Troy from further contamination to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Asbestos from a vermiculite mine owned by W.R. Grace polluted the area until the mine was shuttered in 1990. Grace is responsible for the cleanup costs at the mine and in 2008 agreed to pay a $250 million settlement for cleanup work elsewhere in the area.