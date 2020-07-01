Venezuela calls congressional elections amid political fight

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials are calling for congressional elections to be held on the first Sunday in December. The vote will seat members to the National Assembly, which is the only branch of government not now controlled by socialist President Nicolás Maduro. The head of the National Elections Council announced Wednesday that the vote will take place on Dec. 6. The National Assembly is now led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó. He has been seeking to oust Maduro in a campaign backed by the United States and nearly five dozen other nations. Venezuela’s opposition coalition has accused Maduro’s government of hijacking the upcoming vote.