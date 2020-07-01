Vermilion woman killed in crash following deputy pursuit

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has identified the woman who died in a crash following a pursuit by law enforcement officers. Thirty-five-year-old Adrienne Whitefeather was behind the wheel of a car being pursued by Yankton County sheriff’s deputies Monday night. The vehicle had been reported stolen. Agency officials say Whitefeather missed a curve and collided with a pickup truck in Yankton. Whitefeather and the pickup driver, a 32-year-old Yankton man, were both taken to the hospital, where Whitefeather later died of her injuries. Neither person was wearing a seat belt. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.