Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Volvo Cars says it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored to the car via this steel cable which can be subject to wear and tear. There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. The recall is the biggest ever for the brand. Volvo Cars has been owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.