Water main break occurs on Riverside Boulevard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A water main break occurred right after midnight in Sioux City.

On Wedneday at the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and Military Road a water main break occurred while crews were performing construction.

According to officials, they were already planning on shutting the water down for other maintenance, but a gasket blew right before they were able to fully shut it off.

Crews are working on cleaning up the water from the break.

The road is still open for travel but there is a detour due to the ongoing construction.