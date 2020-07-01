Zimbabwe reopens wildlife parks, restaurants in relaxation

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has reopened its national parks to the public and allowed restaurants to serve food within their premises, some relief for the country’s hospitality sector struggling from restrictions to combat the new coronavirus. The government’s decision, announced by the information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, came following complaints from the national parks and private safari lodges that the continued lockdown was endangering both businesses and conservation efforts. Like many countries across the globe, Zimbabwe is beginning to open up after a strict lockdown, trying to strike a balance between ensuring public safety and the need to keep alive an already struggling economy.