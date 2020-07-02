2 Casey’s in Sac County, Iowa temporarily close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Two Casey's in the Siouxland area have closed after an employee who worked at the two locations tested positive for COVID-19.

The two stores are both located in Sac County, Iowa. One store is located in Early on Karr Avenue, while the other is located in Sac City on W. Main Street.

A Casey's spokesperson confirmed the closures to KTIV on Thursday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

“At Casey’s, the health and wellbeing of team members and guests is our top priority. When we learned that a team member that worked at these locations tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately activated our response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider. This was also the recommended guidance from the Department of Health and consistent with CDC guidelines. Both locations are temporarily closed and will reopen once the necessary cleaning is complete and we can ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations.“

Officials have not released when the stores will reopen or the condition of the employee who tested positive.