Algerian major opposition figure to be released from jail

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court has allowed prominent Algerian opposition figure Karim Tabbou to be released from jail. Tabbou’s lawyer said in a Facebook post that the Algiers court granted his request for the release of his client, who is asking for the end of judicial proceedings against him. Tabbou was sentenced on March 24 to a year in prison, including six months suspended, for “weakening army morale.” The court’s decision comes one day after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune granted an amnesty to six other anti-government activists ahead of Algeria’s Independence Day on Sunday.