Australia may offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government is considering an offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by China’s move to impose a tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory. Morrison says Cabinet would soon consider options to provide similar opportunities as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered Hong Kongers. Britain is extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the U.K. for five years. Australia could potentially offer Hong Kong residents temporary protection visas that allow refugees to live in the country for up to three years.