Bolivia tries to hold elections amid pandemic, risking chaos

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The long deserted streets of Bolivia are roiling again with protests as the government tries to resolve a political crisis in the middle of a pandemic. Bolivia plans to hold presidential elections within 60 days, giving former President Evo Morales’ leftist party a chance to return to power after his ouster last year. That’s increasing political tensions just as the coronavirus pandemic starts to overwhelm the health system. After a year of protests and crises across Latin America and the Caribbean, Bolivia is one of several countries that put politics on hold to grapple with the coronavirus.