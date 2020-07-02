Buttigieg, South Carolina mayor teaming up on COVID effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus. Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin says he and Buttigieg have been co-chairing the Pandemic Resilience Working Group for America’s Mayors. The group is organized by the COVID-19 Study Group at the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. Benjamin says his effort with Buttigieg has focused on providing accessible guidance to policymakers and the public on how to target and suppress the spread of COVID-19, including a color-coded risk level map.