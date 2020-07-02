Court papers: Meghan felt ‘unprotected’ by monarchy

LONDON (AP) — U.K. news outlets say court documents reveal that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt “unprotected” by Britain’s monarchy and “prohibited from defending herself” against negative media coverage when she was pregnant. The documents reviewed by the Press Association and the BBC are part of Meghan’s lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline website over excerpts of a letter the duchess wrote to her father. The news outlets quoted Meghan’s lawyers saying she suffered “tremendous emotional distress” from “a large number of false and damaging articles.” Meghan is seeking damages for alleged misuse of private information, breach of privacy and copyright infringement. The publisher denies the claims.