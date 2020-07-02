Court record shows St. Louis couple pulled gun before

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Court documents show the white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their mansion during a protest have pulled a weapon before in defense of their property. As demonstrators marched near the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey on Sunday, video posted online showed him wielding a long-barreled gun and her with a small handgun. The McCloskeys and the trustees of Portland Place are involved in a legal dispute over a small piece of property. Mark McCloskey says in an affidavit in that case that they once pulled a gun on a trespasser.