DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Dakota County, Nebraska.

This brings Dakota County's total number of virus-related deaths up to 37 as of July 2.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of cases up to 1,785.

No additional information has been released about the cases.