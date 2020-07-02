Defendant in 2018 Nebraska immigration raids sentenced

O’NEILL, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the last of 15 defendants charged after immigration raids at Nebraska businesses in 2018 has been sentenced. Prosecutors say Antonio de Jesus Castro was sentenced Tuesday to four months in federal prison and a year of probation for his role in a scheme orchestrated by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado to harbor and exploit undocumented workers in O’Neill and other places. Castro is Sanchez-Delgado’s stepson, and prosecutors say he ran the operation while Sanchez-Delgado hid from authorities. Sanchez-Delgado was sentenced last year to 10 years in federal prison after he admitted conspiring with supervisors at several agricultural corporations between 2015 and 2017 to supply the companies with workers not authorized to work or remain in the United States.