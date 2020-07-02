European jobless rise contained by government help

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The unemployment rate in the 19 countries that use the euro currency inched higher to 7.4 % in May from 7.3% in April as governments used active labor market support programs to cushion the impact of the virus outbreak on workers. European governments have held down the rise in unemployment due to the shutdowns through programs that pay part of workers salaries in return for companies not laying them off. But some people have just stopped looking for work and aren’t being counted as unemployed.