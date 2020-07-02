French-Dutch police bust encrypted criminal communications

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch and French police have cracked an encrypted communications network used by organized crime gangs, allowing them to look “over the shoulder” of criminals in real time as they planned drug trafficking, arms sales, assassinations and torture. The massive cross-border probe started in 2017 when French police began investigating phones using the EncroChat secure communication tool and ultimately were able to work around the encryption to gain direct access to users’ communications. The chief of the Dutch national police force said Thursday, “It was as though we were sitting at the table where criminals were chatting among themselves.”