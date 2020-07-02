From big cities to backyards, July 4 not usual blowout bash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fourth of July was always a time for communities to come together. There were daylong celebrations with patriotic parades in the morning and fireworks finales to cap it off. This year, people are being urged to stay home. Coronavirus concerns are changing the way the holiday is celebrated. Many large gatherings are canceled or limited to being watched on TV. Some traditional trips to beaches will be replaced by backyard barbecues. Fireworks at the National Mall in Washington remain, but cities such as New York, Boston and Chicago have altered the way Independence Day will be marked.