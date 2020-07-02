 Skip to Content

Grillin’ with News 4: Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

New
6:46 pm Grillin' with News 4

(KTIV) -- We have another great dish on Grillin' with News 4. This year, because of social distancing, we are doing it a little differently.

We are asking you to send us a video or pictures of your creation that we can share with our viewers.

This time around we have stuffed pork tenderloins from Gene Epler in Allen, Nebraska.

Recipe:

  • Cut pork tenderloin in half, filleted out.
  • Stuff with the following
    • Swiss cheese
    • Mushrooms
    • Red and yellow peppers
    • Farmers cheese
    • Asparagus
    • Yellow onions
  • Use teriyaki rub on the outside of both halves.
  • Smoke with hickory wood at 225 degrees for four to four-and-a-half hours.

If you'd like to submit your own recipe for this year's Grillin' with News 4, click here.

Author Profile Photo

KTIV

Related Articles

Skip to content