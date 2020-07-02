Grillin’ with News 4: Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

(KTIV) -- We have another great dish on Grillin' with News 4. This year, because of social distancing, we are doing it a little differently.

We are asking you to send us a video or pictures of your creation that we can share with our viewers.

This time around we have stuffed pork tenderloins from Gene Epler in Allen, Nebraska.

Recipe:

Cut pork tenderloin in half, filleted out.

Stuff with the following Swiss cheese Mushrooms Red and yellow peppers Farmers cheese Asparagus Yellow onions

Use teriyaki rub on the outside of both halves.

Smoke with hickory wood at 225 degrees for four to four-and-a-half hours.

If you'd like to submit your own recipe for this year's Grillin' with News 4, click here.