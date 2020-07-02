Grillin’ with News 4: Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Grillin’ with News 4: Stuffed Pork TenderloinNew
(KTIV) -- We have another great dish on Grillin' with News 4. This year, because of social distancing, we are doing it a little differently.
We are asking you to send us a video or pictures of your creation that we can share with our viewers.
This time around we have stuffed pork tenderloins from Gene Epler in Allen, Nebraska.
Recipe:
- Cut pork tenderloin in half, filleted out.
- Stuff with the following
- Swiss cheese
- Mushrooms
- Red and yellow peppers
- Farmers cheese
- Asparagus
- Yellow onions
- Use teriyaki rub on the outside of both halves.
- Smoke with hickory wood at 225 degrees for four to four-and-a-half hours.
If you'd like to submit your own recipe for this year's Grillin' with News 4, click here.