FBI arrests Epstein pal, accused of enabling abuse of girls

The FBI has arrested British socialite on charges she helped recruit three girls to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was accused of assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years. An indictment unsealed Thursday said Maxwell facilitated Epstein’s crimes by “helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” girls as young as 14. It also said she participated in the abuse. Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”