June proves to be a dry month in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- For almost all of the Siouxland area, June provided lots of sunshine, high levels of humidity, and little rainfall.

In terms of rainfall, Sioux City was 2.33 inches below average in June, which put the city 4.57 inches below average for the year.

Norfolk was even drier, as it was 3.61 inches below average in June, which put the city 4.47 inches below average for the year.

However, some areas, such as Estherville, received close to their average amount of rainfall this month. This is due to the hit-or-miss nature of rain in June.

The dry trend looks to continue, as future forecasts predict only small chances of rain over the next week.