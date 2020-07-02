Lives Lost: Brazilian toddler was saying her first words

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The coronavirus death toll in Brazil keeps rising and among the dead is a little girl named Vitoria Gabrielle from a working class Rio de Janeiro neighborhood. Her mother, Andréa de Sousa, thinks her 14-month-old daughter got infected while undergoing treatment for gastrointenstinal problems in a hospital. Vitoria Gabrielle was just starting to walk with help from others and died on May 4. De Sousa says her daughter smiled all the time and was saying her first words. The hospital says the origin of the infection could not be determined and that the child received proper care.