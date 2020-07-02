MercyOne doctor says Siouxlanders need to continue to social distance to prevent additional COVID-19 surge

(KTIV) -- Many across Siouxland will celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

But all of us should remember one thing in particular: we are still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor Larry Volz, Medical Director at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, joined KTIV's Matt Breen to discuss tips on how you can stay safe this holiday weekend.

Matt: Dr. Volz, what is your advice for folks this holiday weekend, especially those that have plans to get together with family and friends?

Dr. Volz: I think we really still have to be very careful around this holiday and how we're going to be potentially transmitting this virus. As we're watching, and the rest of the country, as these numbers are rising we are still at risk here for transmitting.

We have to maintain social distancing and as hard as it is for the Fourth of July holiday to be wearing masks and staying away from friends we have to be really cautious.

This is a high-risk weekend for us, alcohol allows people to forget about social distancing and places other people at risk. We really need to continue our standard precautions.

Matt: Johns Hopkins University reported 50,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. today alone and Iowa is among 40 states where the infection curve is rising. How do we stem the tide, and cut the number of new cases?

Dr. Volz: Through still continuing to wear masks and social distance. We cannot forget the fact about how sick patients were here several weeks ago, we are not out of our surge.

All these other states that thought they were done with their surge are now re-surging. We expect this can happen here if we are not continuing to be careful.

Matt: Is there a concern that we'll see a spike in new COVID-19 cases in Siouxland?

Dr. Volz: Yeah, absolutely. Iowa is not any different from any other state. Just because we had a surge does not mean everyone is this region is immune. We have to be very cautious or we could be experiencing what Florida and California are experiencing now.