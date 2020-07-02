Old times not forgotten: Mississippi furls rebel-themed flag

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has formally retired the last state flag in the U.S. with the Confederate battle emblem. Dozens of people watched and many applauded Wednesday as flags were removed from the state Capitol and taken to the Museum of Mississippi history. One dignitary there was 91-year-old former state Rep. Robert Clark. He said he thought of his grandfather, who was a slave. Mississippi faced pressure in recent weeks to change its 126-year-old flag since protests against racial injustice focused attention on Confederate symbols. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law Tuesday, and Mississippi won’t have a flag for a while.